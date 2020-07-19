Marilyn D. Bachman, 90, of Northampton, PA; formerly of Allentown, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. She was the beloved wife of Albert K. Bachman, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage on October 11, 2019. Born March 9, 1930 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Irene (Mehringer) Christl.
Marilyn graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1948 and for years was an active member of her class reunion committee. She was employed as an office manager at Blue Cross in Allentown until her retirement in 1960. She was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in North Catasauqua.
Marilyn was an avid jigsaw puzzle maker, romance novel enthusiast, greatly enjoyed home "fixer upper" televisions shows such as "This Old House" and loved Josh Early dark chocolate vanilla butter creams. She treasured trips with her husband and friends in the Telephone Pioneers of America, and for years was a devoted Camelot for Children holiday package wrapper at the Lehigh Valley Mall. She was blessed with tremendous friends throughout her life, including residents of the South 23rd Street in Allentown neighborhood she called home for many years, as well as the Tuesday night "dinner gang" and the loyal residents of the famed Bally Drive black beach.
She is survived by her husband Albert, and by her son Charles Bachman and his wife Shareen of Bethlehem Township, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. John Fisher Church in North Catasauqua. Guests must wear masks and observe social distancing. There will be no calling hour, rather a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the future when we can gather safely to honor her and her memory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Marilyn's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Honors and Memorials, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and reference Memorial Account 12014125. Online donations can be made at www.stjude.org
and note in memory of Marilyn Bachman, with acknowledgment of your kindness to Albert K. Bachman, 2028 Bally Drive, Northampton. 18067.