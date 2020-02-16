|
Marilyn D. Henry departed this life to be with Jesus on February 7th. She is survived by daughters; Azure DePorres (CA), devoted Rev. Patricia A. Humphrey (Arthur) VA.,5 grands, 4 great grands, 2 great-great grands. One beloved sister, Julia Rose Gray (NJ) and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her late husband, Army Master Sgt. Thomas J. Henry, sons; Thomas E. Headd, Jr., William A. Headd and grandson, William E. Headd (Bill-Bill).
Services: 11am Monday February 17th at Jesse Johnson Funeral Home located at 426 Hanover Ave., Allentown. View 10 to 11. Offer online condolences at jessejohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020