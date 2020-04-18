Marilyn E. Eitner, 93, of the Villa at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, passed away April 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She the wife of the late Kenneth H. Eitner. Born January 14, 1927 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Roland T. Sr. and Lorraine (Baus) Huffort. Marilyn was employed with PPL as a stenographer for four years and was private secretary with the Fuller Co. in Catasauqua for 32 years. Survivors: brother, E. Charles Huffort; sister, Lucetta Frank; niece, Lorraine Karess and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a brothers, Roland T. Huffort, Jr. and Wayne Huffort, sisters, Doris Henrich and Joyce Frantz. Services will be held at a later date. Trexler Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.