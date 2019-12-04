Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:15 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th Street
Emmaus, PA
Marilyn J. Ackerman Obituary
Marilyn J. Ackerman, 75, of Lower Macungie Twp., died on December 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald S. Ackerman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Schnabel) Feiertag. Marilyn was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus and was a graduate of William Allen High School and St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse, working at Lehigh Valley Hospital for many years.

Survivors: Husband; Son, Kenneth P. Ruddell; Daughter, Cathy Ruddell Orendach; Sisters, Phyllis Stoudt, Christine Davis and Janice Schaller; Grandson, Joshua Orendach. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Wayne Feiertag.

Services: 1:15 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held from Noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made to the church at the above-mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
