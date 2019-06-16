Marilyn J. Kistler



Marilyn J. Kistler, 92, of Salisbury Twp., passed away June 13, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Kistler. Marilyn was an elementary school teacher in the Allentown School District for 32 years until retiring. She taught language arts and music at the Sheridan, Central and Trexler Middle Schools. At retirement, she received a Distinguished Service Plaque to the children of the city of Allentown. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Music Education at West Chester Teachers College and a Master's Degree from Temple University. She also attended Kutztown University. Marilyn was a member of the National Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the Lehigh County Education Association. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel (Trump) Krause. Marilyn was a professional violinist; she studied with associate concert master of the Philadelphia Orchestra, David Madison. She performed with the Reading Symphony Orchestra, the Reading Pops Orchestra, the Pottstown Symphony and played in the Allentown Symphony Orchestra for over 64 years. She enjoyed studying the symphonic repertoire and performing it with perfection. She was a member of the Allentown Music Club and a volunteer violinist in the Lehigh County Senior Orchestra. Marilyn enjoyed playing golf, was a member of the Indian Creek Ladies Golf League, the Willow Brook Ladies Golf League and the Lehigh County Senior Center.



Survivors: Nieces: Anne Fayad of Macungie and Dorothea Weibel of Bethlehem, Nephew: Paul Krause of Abington, Great-Nieces and Nephews and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by a Brother: Paul Krause and Sisters: Carolyn Canova and Evelyn Lambert.



A funeral service will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Allentown Symphony Orchestra







