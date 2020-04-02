|
Marilyn J. (Diehl) Stephen, 89, of Coplay, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Inc. in Allentown She was the wife of the late Stanley F. Stephen. Born in North Whitehall Township, November 14, 1930, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Lester and Mabel (Fenstermaker) Diehl. She was employed as a customer service representative at the former Two Guys Department Store in Whitehall for 24 years before retiring and also worked at the former Golden Sun Potato Chip Factory, Slatington. She was a member of Egypt Community Church, (Egypt) Whitehall.
Survivors: Son, Brent S. Stephen of Coplay and his companion, Ann M. Mullner of Whitehall; brother, Carlton Diehl of Daytona Beach, FL; sister, Dorothy Stephen of Coplay; grandchildren, Matthew B. Stephen and wife, Candace, Samantha J Stephen and companion, Rudy Silguero; great grandchildren, Elianna, Addilyn, Landon, Kataleya, Mateo; predeceased by silbings, Brenda, Donald, and Bruce Diehl.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020