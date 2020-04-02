Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Marilyn Stephen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Stephen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Stephen


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Stephen Obituary
Marilyn J. (Diehl) Stephen, 89, of Coplay, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Inc. in Allentown She was the wife of the late Stanley F. Stephen. Born in North Whitehall Township, November 14, 1930, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Lester and Mabel (Fenstermaker) Diehl. She was employed as a customer service representative at the former Two Guys Department Store in Whitehall for 24 years before retiring and also worked at the former Golden Sun Potato Chip Factory, Slatington. She was a member of Egypt Community Church, (Egypt) Whitehall.

Survivors: Son, Brent S. Stephen of Coplay and his companion, Ann M. Mullner of Whitehall; brother, Carlton Diehl of Daytona Beach, FL; sister, Dorothy Stephen of Coplay; grandchildren, Matthew B. Stephen and wife, Candace, Samantha J Stephen and companion, Rudy Silguero; great grandchildren, Elianna, Addilyn, Landon, Kataleya, Mateo; predeceased by silbings, Brenda, Donald, and Bruce Diehl.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now