74 years of age and resident of Macungie, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Rudy W. Boandl, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage on April 25th. Born in Allentown to the late Grace Hughes, she was raised by her parents, the late Frank and Marion (Koch) Ryba. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Blue Church, Coopersburg, earlier in life she was a member of the former St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Allentown, and served as Secretary on Church Council. Marilyn was a 1963 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and later Allentown Business School. She worked in data entry for the VNA of Lehigh Valley for many years. Marilyn was a former Secretary of the Whitehall-Coplay Band Parents Association. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand kids, at the Outer Banks, Atlantic City and on cruises. She is survived by husband Rudy; daughters Cindy Bass and her husband Russel, Cathy Bucher and her husband Jason; grandkids Amber and Colin Weaver, Hannah Bucher, Lizzy and Justin Bass; sisters Mary Ann Muraro and Dolores Manns; brother Francis Ryba; 22 nieces and nephews; 5 granddogs and 2 grandcats; predeceased by her brother George Ryba. Graveside services officiated by Rev. James R. Hammond will be at noon on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Section 5, 1500 Airport Road, Allentown, PA 18109. Her viewing will be private. Please be reminded to observe social distancing, and a face covering will be required for the service. Memorial contributions may be presented in Marilyn's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 www.donors@stjude.org The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.