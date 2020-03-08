|
|
Marilyn K. (Humphrey) Newhard, 69, of Dewey Avenue, Northampton, died peacefully Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the wife of Timothy "Nubey" S. Newhard since Aug 2, 1997. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Virginia M. (Temple) Humphrey.
Marilyn was employed in the scheduling dept of Lehigh Valley Cardiology, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem, for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northampton. A 1968 graduate of the Northampton Area Senior High School, she later graduated from the Allentown Business School. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at the Muhlenberg Hospital Gift Shop, spending time at Cape May Jersey Shore, shopping and browsing for antiques, visiting vineyards, crafts, and especially participating in Lehigh Valley Rocks (Painting and Placing). She was a member of both Alliance Vol Fire Co., and the Liederkranz of Northampton.
Survivors: husband; daughter, Leah C., wife of Matthew Szoke of Delps, Moore Twp.; son, Rick H. and wife Devon D. Druckenmiller of Delps, Moore Twp.; 4 grandchildren, Madalyn, Jaicey, Dustin, and Makinley; brothers, Charles and wife Donna of Easton, Michael and wife Sheila of Fogelsville; several nieces and nephews.
Services: Memorial Services, 11:00AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, Grace UCC, 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 9:30-11:00AM Saturday in church. Private Interment. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2166 S. 12th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
