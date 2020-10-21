Mrs. Helwig was my son Nick’s kindergarten teacher in 1998-99. She was a patient, kind and loving teacher, perfectly suited for kindergarten. He was lucky to have her as his first teacher. I got to know her a bit after she retired, as I would frequently see her in the stands at William Allen basketball games. She was a passionate fan. She made a significant impact on my son’s education. He became an avid reader, studied cognitive science, music and creative writing at Lehigh University, and is now a medical editor in New York, at least in part, I think because of Mrs. Helwig’s passion for reading. She will be missed by anyone who knew her. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Helwig. Sending prayers for all of her family and friends and former students.

Ed White

Friend