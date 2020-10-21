Marilyn L. "Jane" Helwig, 83, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late James E. Helwig. Jane was born in Lancaster, PA on July 7, 1937 and was a daughter of the late George H. and Hannah E. (Pitner) Lambert. A graduate of Liberty High School and Kutztown State Teachers College, Jane was a kindergarten teacher in the Allentown School District for over 35 years before retiring from Muhlenberg Elementary School in 1999. After retirement, she read to students as a volunteer at both Muhlenberg Elementary School and Covenant Christian Academy. She was also an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Allentown. Jane especially enjoyed attending local high school plays and Broadway shows, as well as high school sporting events, particularly soccer.
Survivors: Daughter, Andrea L. Helwig of Coplay; son, Drew and his wife Monique Helwig of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Elizabeth Ann Matsinger of West Berlin, NJ; grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Helwig; sister-in-law, Barbara and her husband Frank Hoerner of Alpharetta, GA; brother-in-law, Charles and his wife Sarah "Sally" Helwig of Dover, MA; nieces and nephews and a multitude of great friends, acquaintances, and former kindergarten students.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Muhlenberg Elementary School - School Uniform Fund, 740 North 21st Street, Allentown, PA 18104 or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 North 19th Street, Allentown, PA 18104.