Marilyn Rose Leaver, 83, of Slatington passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Melvan J. Leaver, Sr., who passed away in 2018. Born in Mason City, Iowa on December 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William Victor and Ruth (Denzel) Ostby.



Marilyn graduated in 1954 from Mason City High School in Mason City, Iowa, where she met her husband of 63 years. She received training through the Allentown Hospital (now Lehigh Valley Hospital) in 1972 and loved her work and helping to bring new babies into the world as an Obstetrics Scrub Technician and Unit Clerk, ringing the familiar lullaby bells for all to hear in the hospital until her full retirement in 2008.



Marilyn was very active in Kiwanis for nearly all of her adult life, most recently with the Kiwanis Club of Allentown Northeast. Her favorite activity in later life was helping to raise funds for Kiwanis through an annual rose sale. She would donate and deliver enough roses for all of the residents at the Phoebe home for many years. She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many vacations fishing with family and friends in Minnesota and Canada. She was a member of the Allen O. Delke American Legion Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary where she was better known to all as "Trouble." She had a great sense of humor and shared a joke with everyone she met. An avid fan of Penn State Football, she proudly wore the blue and white and she will likely be on the sidelines with JoePa in heaven.



Marilyn is survived by three children: Melvan J. Leaver, Jr. and wife Anita of Allentown, PA, Angela Velasquez and husband Rene of Madison, WI, Michael Leaver and wife Tammy of Eatonville, WA Grandchildren: Rebecca and husband John Kehly, Megan and husband Matt Scherzberg, Stephen Leaver and wife Alison, Nicole and husband Michael Lepley, Laura and husband Tyler Hakes, Joshua Leaver and wife Julianna, Patrick Leaver and wife Arieal and Matthew Leaver; Great-Grandchildren: Taylor, Helen Tess and Cali; Beloved Dog: Buster. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Leaver, brother William Victor Ostby, Jr. and sister Carol Dean Ostby.



Private family services will be held for Marilyn, arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Kiwanis Club of Allentown Northeast Foundation, 1000 Postal Rd, P.O. Box 91226, Allentown PA 18109



