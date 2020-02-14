Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
Marilyn M. Regits


1932 - 2020
Marilyn M. Regits Obituary
Marilyn M. Regits, 87 years, of Catasauqua, died Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Alfred A. Regits and celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 7th. Born in Upper Macungie, she was a daughter of the late Willis and Millie (Heintzleman) Reinert.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary's Annunciation B.V.M. of Catasauqua. She was very artistic and creative and enjoyed painting and making crafts. Marilyn devoted her life to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn had a great sense of humor and will be missed by her husband Alfred A. Regits; her daughter Rita Greb and husband Matthew, son Michael Regits and wife Margaret; grandchildren Chrystal Kuchinos, Ashley Greb, Shawn Regits, Danielle Vitushinsky and Jonathan Regits; 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Mark Regits and sisters Renae and Christine and brothers Theodore, Roger and Marvin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Tuesday February 18th, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 122 Union St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewings will be from 6-8pm Monday February 17th at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua and 10-11am Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020
