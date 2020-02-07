Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Temple Beth El
1305 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
Marilyn R. Kolb

Marilyn R. Kolb, 82, of Allentown, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Dr. Elwood Kolb. The couple would have celebrated 32 years of marriage on May 15. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Deborah (Schechter) Rosenfield. Marilyn was a naturalization clerk for Lehigh County for many years until her retirement. Previously she was a title searcher in Northampton County for several years. Marilyn was a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital Gift Shop, Emmaus Public Library and L.V. Historical Society.

Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Janis Wilkins and her husband Kevin; Step-son, David Kolb and his wife Carole; Granddaughter, Stephanie Rozen and her wife Jennifer; Step-Grandchildren, Sharon Reinhart, Ian Reinhart and Venessa Schaffner Kolb; and Great-Grandchildren, Gabriel Garman and Quinn Rozen. She was preceded in death by a Step-Daughter, Beverly Kolb.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown. Interment will take place at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Services. 2004 W. Allen Street, Allentown, PA 18104 or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of LV, 802 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
