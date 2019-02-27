|
|
Marilyn Ruth Hartz, 90, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home. She was born December 16, 1928 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Schoenberger) Knecht. Marilyn worked for Laros Silk Mill and M.W. Wood Catering prior to dedicating her life to her family. She was a member of College Hill Moravian Church, Bethlehem.Marilyn will be dearly missed by her children, Barbara Altemose (Tom), Kathy Kovalchick (George) and Robert Hartz; sisters, Carolyn and Shirley; brother, Harry; four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hartz; her grandson, Matt; and sister, Doris. The family will receive guests from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at College Hill Moravian Church, 72 W. Laurel St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019