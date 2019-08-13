|
|
Marino Righi age 91 of Bethlehem passed away peacefully Monday August 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Quartina "Tina" Righi. Marino was born in Mondavio, Italy to the late Attilio and Maria (Savelli) Righi. Marino immigrated to the United States in 1950 followed by Tina in 1953. Marino and Tina were married in Barchi, Italy in 1952 and were married for 63 years until Tina's passing in 2015. Marino and Tina owned and operated Marino's Beauty Salon in Bethlehem for many years and were longtime members of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church where he and Tina ran the annual spaghetti dinners. Family, work, and church were how he lived his life. Marino had a green thumb and could grow tomatoes the size of grapefruits. An avid golfer late in life, he was always working on his swing. Marino was a veteran of the US Army 101stAirborne Division.
SURVIVORS: Sons Robert Righi and his wife, JoAnn, of Bethlehem; Dan Righi and his wife, Celine, of Fairfax, VA; Paul Righi and his wife, Jenny, of Sammamish, WA; along with ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers: Egildo and Louis Righi.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem immediately followed at 11:00 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem. Burial will be held after Mass at Holy Savior Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be made at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Senior Living and Family Pillars Hospice for the wonderful care Marino received.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019