Mario Carl Galanti age 54, of 305 Long Lane, York Springs, PA, passed away after a lengthy disease related to his liver on March 26th, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He was born on August 24th, 1965. He was married on July 7th, 2007 to Joyce Pepper in Allentown, PA. He worked as a Vocational Teacher of Landscape and Design at Lehigh County Technical Institute in Schnecksville, PA and Schuylkill County Technical School, Marlin, PA. He graduated from Delaware Valley College in 1987 with a Bachelor Degree in Landscape and Design. He attended High School in Parkland School District in Allentown, PA.
He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Galanti (Groller); his brother, Carl Galanti of Old Zionsville, PA; his sons Nicholas Galanti and Nathan Galanti of Allentown, PA; his step-son Byron Pepper of Lansing, PA; his step-daughter Torri Grim and Step Son-In-Law Zachary Grim of Baltimore, MD; and Grandson Jacob Pepper of Allentown, PA.
He is also survived by his nephews Tony Galanti and husband Marty Stillwater of Schwenksville, PA; Christopher Galanti of Missoula, MT; Andrew Galanti and his wife Dianna Galanti of Kalispell, MT.
He is proceeded in death by his father Carl Salvatore Galanti and Uncle George Galanti.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time due to current issues with coronavirus.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2020