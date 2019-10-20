|
|
Mario G. Fumarola, 84, of Lower Macungie Twp., died Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was born in Utica, NY on March 28, 1935 to the late Chiara (DiRisio) and Peter Fumarola. Surviving are his wife of 56 years Mary Ann (Lewek) Fumarola, sons Peter Fumarola of Allentown and Raymond Fumarola of Lower Macungie, and daughter Colette Huber, wife of Stephen of Wyomissing. Also surviving are four beloved grandchildren Chiara, Mia, John, and Anna. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Anthony Fumarola and Vincent Fumarola. Mario was a proud graduate of Proctor High School in Utica – Class of '53, fondly retelling stories of his football days as one of the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" linemen. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, Mario began a long career in the insurance industry at Utica Mutual, ultimately retiring from CNA Insurance. Following his retirement, he honored his immigrant Italian heritage by authoring books, essays, and magazine articles recounting life as a first generation Italian-American pursuing the American Dream from his childhood in a tenement in East Utica through his retirement in rural Pennsylvania. He was happiest when surrounded by family and food on a Sunday afternoon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Mon., Oct. 21 in St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements were entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019