Marion B. Halperin, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2019. Marion embraced life with energy and optimism throughout her 92 years. She was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Allentown. Marion was an active, engaged duplicate bridge player and member of her Yiddish Club. She cultivated friends of all ages and loved spending time with her breakfast club. Above all else, Marion adored her family, especially her grandchildren, Laurie and Jeff Monhait, and Ben and Eden Halperin.Marion will be forever remembered by her daughter, Marcia S. Halperin and her husband Norman Monhait; Sons, David Halperin and Alan Halperin and his wife Lauren; 4 Grandchildren; and her devoted caretaker, Becky Cofre. She was predeceased by her beloved Husband, Edward F. Halperin, who passed away in 2007; and cherished Daughter, Naomi M. Halperin in 2014. Services: 10 AM Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Burial will follow at Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or to Congregation Keneseth Israel.