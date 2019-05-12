Marion Beatrice Hiller Mensinger, 90, of Allentown died peacefully on Thursday evening, May 9, 2019 under the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice at Luther Crest in Allentown. She is now reunited with her husband, parents, and brother. She was the wife of the late Wilbur "Whoop" Mensinger who died May 5, 1997, and was laid to rest on May 9, 1997. They were married on September 6, 1947 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. A homemaker, Marion was a wonderful daughter, wife, and mother. She graduated from Allentown High School, class of 1946. She worked at Charis for a few years after getting married. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William Charles Hiller and Ella Weber Schirk Hiller. She was a faithful, dedicated and life-long member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Allentown where she was involved in many activities. For the last 13 years, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown.Survivors: Daughter, Denise Lynn Mensinger; Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Richard and Gwen Jones; Niece, Pamela Schaeffer; Nephew, Christopher Jones; five Great-Nephews, Matthew, Michael, and Mark Schaeffer, and Aaron and Romeo Jones; two Great-Great-Nieces, Chloe and Tegan Schaeffer; one Great-Great-Nephew, Owen Schaeffer; four Cousins, Janice Peterman, Bette Frenk, Gladys Emrey, and Donald Turner; plus many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and a brother Lester Hiller.Services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St, Allentown. Call Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers, because Marion loved children, donations may be made to The Neighborhood Center, 435 N 7th St, Allentown, PA 18102, or to Christ Lutheran Church, 18102 to benefit childrens' programs. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary