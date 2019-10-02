|
|
Marion E. (Druckenmiller) Laudenslager, 94, of Fullerton (Whitehall) died September 28, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Laudenslager, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William and Lizzie (Miller) Druckenmiller. Survivors: sons Bruce C. Laudenslager and his wife Karen (Philbin) of Whitehall, Barry E. Laudenslager and his wife Debra (Sterner) of Allentown; daughter: Debra K. Bodenchuk and her husband Raymond M. Jr. of Coplay; sister Jean Oswald of Florida; brother Donald Druckenmiller of Allentown; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Services will be 11:00 am Friday October 4, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, where her viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Memorial contributions are suggest to Trinity UCC 81 E. North St Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019