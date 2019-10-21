|
|
Marion E. (Younker) Steward, 91, of Robin Way, Bethlehem, died late Saturday evening, Oct 19, 2019, at the Summit Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Edgar C. Steward, Sr. who passed in 1989. Born in Weatherly, Carbon County, she was the daughter of the late Howard, Sr. and Helen (Hartung) Younker.
Marion was employed as a clerk in the Lehigh County Courthouse, Allentown, for several years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. A member of the Church of the Manger United Church of Christ, Bethlehem, she was a 1946 graduate of the Weatherly High School. Marion enjoyed traveling and camping.
Survivors: sons, Edgar C., Sr. and wife Carolyn, Terry L. and wife Kelly, all of Lehighton, Rodney S. and wife Darlene of Bowmanstown. 8 Grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua, Andrea, Beth, Rodney Jr., Nicole, Gregory, and Kristy. 11 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Howard Jr. and Paul.
Services: 11:00AM Wednesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call 10-11:00AM Wednesday in funeral home. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Airport Road, Allentown. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019