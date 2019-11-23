|
|
Marion F. (Reitz) Hamm, 99, of Germansville, PA. passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. on November 21, 2019. She was married to Lester L. Hamm for 66 years, until his passing in 2007. Born in Germansville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence O. and Irene (Delong) Reitz. Marion was the oldest member of Jacob's Church, New Tripoli, PA, where she was a former choir member, Sunday school teacher, and vacation bible school volunteer. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda E. Lindahl of Whitehall, PA.; her son, Ryan L. (Gail) Hamm of Germansville, PA.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings Carl Reitz and Ethel Mantz. Marion's funeral service will be held on November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in Jacob's Church, 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment following service in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be sent to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund c/o church address above. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com. for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019