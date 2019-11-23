Home

POWERED BY

Services
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacob's Church
8373 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Hamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion F. Hamm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion F. Hamm Obituary
Marion F. (Reitz) Hamm, 99, of Germansville, PA. passed away at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. on November 21, 2019. She was married to Lester L. Hamm for 66 years, until his passing in 2007. Born in Germansville, PA., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence O. and Irene (Delong) Reitz. Marion was the oldest member of Jacob's Church, New Tripoli, PA, where she was a former choir member, Sunday school teacher, and vacation bible school volunteer. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda E. Lindahl of Whitehall, PA.; her son, Ryan L. (Gail) Hamm of Germansville, PA.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings Carl Reitz and Ethel Mantz. Marion's funeral service will be held on November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in Jacob's Church, 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment following service in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be sent to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund c/o church address above. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com. for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -