Marion I. (Boyer) Darkes Weida, 94, formerly of Whitehall and Orefield, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Charles G. Weida and the late Carl J. Darkes I. Born in Andreas, Schuylkill County, Marion was the daughter of the late William and Lizzie (Longacre) Boyer. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Nanette Mfg. in Allentown and the former Ironton Fashions for a combined total of 25 years. Marion was a member of the former Schnecksville Grange #1684 and a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville.
Survivors: Children, Sara B. Ziegler (Kenneth) of North Port, FL, Carolyn D. Riddle (David) of Whitehall, Carl J. Darkes II of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
Service: A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contribution: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.