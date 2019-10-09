|
|
Marion J. Ortwein, 95, of Lebanon and formerly of Fountain Hill and Lower Nazareth, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Spang Crest Manor, Lebanon. She was the wife of Vincent D. Ortwein with whom she would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on October 19.
Born in Allentown on April 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Jennie (Acker) Flickinger. She worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse on private duty through St. Luke's Hospital.
Marion was a graduate of Allentown High School and Philadelphia General Hospital Nursing School. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and the Dubbs Memorial UCC, Allentown.
As a young adult, Marion was an avid horseback rider and violinist. More recently, she enjoyed creating needlepoint art and spending time with family.
Surviving in addition to her husband is: son Vincent D. Ortwein, Jr., (wife Gloria) of Annville; daughter Patricia A. Bubp of Charlotte, NC; sister Mary Urban of Salisbury, NC; six grandchildren, Michael V. Ortwein (wife Theresa), Amy Gross (husband Matthew), Robert Bubp, Jr. (wife Krista), Wendy Bubp, Rebecca Bubp, Patrick Bubp; six great-grandchildren, Annika Bubp, Elisabeth and Maxwell Ortwein, Julia, Holly, and Joelle Gross; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister Marguerite Kleintop, and son-in-law Robert Bubp.
Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (125 S. Spruce St., Annville). Visitation with the family from 12-1pm will be immediately followed by a Memorial Mass. Interment will be at 2:30pm in the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the .
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019