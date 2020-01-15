Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Marion Blaukowitch
Marion L. Blaukowitch


1924 - 2020
Marion L. Blaukowitch Obituary
Marion L. (Werley) Blaukowitch, 95, of Whitehall, formerly of Allentown, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John I. Blaukowitch. Born in Guthsville, November 2, 1924, Marion was the daughter of the late Joyes A. and Emma A. (Heffendrager) Werley.

Survivors: Son, John N. Blaukowitch and his wife, Nancy of Bethlehem; predeceased by twin sister, Marie E. Correll.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
