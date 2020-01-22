|
Marion L. (Hausman) Snyder, 91, of Schnecksville, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Clifford C. Snyder. Born in Schnecksville, October 10, 1928, Marion was the daughter of the late George L. and Mamie L. (Kennel) Hausman. A dedicated and compassionate nurse, she worked as an LPN at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital and Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown for a combined total of 40 years before retiring. Marion was a charter member, past Noble Grand (3 terms) and past District Deputy President of the Lady Lillie Best Rebekah Lodge # 222, Schnecksville. She currently was serving as president of the Pastorius Home Association. Marion was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. She organized numerous European tours and was known for her love of traveling throughout the world.
Survivors: Daughter, Pamela C. Kelchner and her husband, Richard of Fleetwood; daughter-in-law, Debra Grote of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Amber and her companion, Dave, Justin and his companion, Tiffany, Joshua and his wife, Amy, Aaron and his wife, Tammy, Ashley and her companion, Samuel; great grandchildren, Hayley, Connor, Lalik, Emma, and Kathryn; predeceased by sons, Dwight H. Snyder and Craig K. Snyder and a granddaughter, Vicki A. Snyder.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Union U.C.C., 5550 PA Route 873, Neffs with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church narthex. Rebekah Lodge service 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com;
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pastorius Home Association and/or the Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020