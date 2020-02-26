Morning Call Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Marion Rex


1934 - 2020
Marion Rex Obituary
Marion J. Rex, 85, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of the late Fred H. Rex, who passed away in 1996. Born in Longswamp, PA on May 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eilus P. and Mary E. (Smith) Siegfried. Marion was an active member of St. John' Lutheran Church, Slatington. She held various part time jobs throughout the years, but her most favorite was being a stay at home mom, taking care of her family. She was also a member of the Red hat Society, Northampton Chapter.

Marion is survived by her five children: Keith Rex of New Tripoli, Jane and husband Garry Christman of Schnecksville, Kevin Rex and companion Karen Anewalt of Walnutport, Sally and husband Michael Ifkovits of Northampton, Susan Weber and companion Harold McFarland, Jr. of Bowmanstown; Grandchildren: Jessica (John), Kristin (John), Lauren (Jamie), Andrew (Lauren), Katherine (George), Aaron (Richelle), Riley, Alex (Anna), Hunter (Sophia), Avery(Jason); Great-Grandchildren: Gianna, Isabella, Kensi, Ella, Stella, Audrianna, Greyson, Alaynah, Addison, Tessa, Cayde, Aaron Jr.; Brother: Rev. David Siegfried of Wyomissing; sister: Louise Kramer of Hamburg. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter Adrienne.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington, with a calling hour prior from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow Egypt Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second Street, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020
