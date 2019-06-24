|
Marion Rovner,101, of Allentown, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away on June 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. Bernard Rovner. Marion was born in Shenandoah, PA to the late Isadore and Mayme (Heisler) Rubin. She was a member of Keneseth Israel, Allentown, Past President of the PTA, Hometown, and Active member of BPW, Tamaqua.
Survivors: Sons, Samuel J. and wife Margaret Rovner, Dr. Marc H. Rovner and wife Patricia Calvani; Grandchildren, Nicole and Christina; Great Grandchildren, Eli and Savannah. Marion was predeceased by her siblings Karl, Donald, and H. Jean Rubin.
Services: Graveside 1PM Monday, June 24, at Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 24, 2019