|
|
Marion Buchman Van Norman of Center Valley, and Spring Hill, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is the wife of the late Paul E. Van Norman who passed away in 2017. Marion was born in Belvidere, NJ to the late G. Hiram and Nellie Hildebrandt Buchman. A graduate of Belvidere High School and Rider University she was an active member of the GFWC-PA Saucon Valley Women's Club and also held a state office with the General Federation of Women's Club. Along with the Club, she was instrumental in the founding of the Hellertown Area Library. She was a member of Newcomers Club of the Greater Lehigh Valley and served as a Welcome Wagon representative in the Saucon Valley area. She was a charter member of the Green Pond Niners golf league.
SURVIVORS Sons: O. Christopher Miller (William Bender) of Reading, Kendrick J.E. Miller (Laura) of Baltimore, MD; stepson: Paul G. Van Norman of Allentown; grandchildren: Brooke Miller, Kyle Miller, Casey Grott (Steven Grott); great granddaughter: Lindsey Grott. Marion is preceded in death by her siblings, Harold A. Buchman and Kathryn Buchman Reinalda.
SERVICES Graveside Services will be held privately at the Belvidere Cemetery, Belvidere, NJ. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 East Locust Street, Bethlehem 18018 &/or Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Avenue, Hellertown, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020