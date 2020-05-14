Marissa Grace Browne, local resident of Coopersburg, passed away Sunday May 10th 2020 from the coronavirus Covid-19 at Grandview Hospital, she was 61 years old. Marissa was a beloved sister; aunt; godmother; cousin; life partner; friend and will be deeply missed by everyone who had come to know her. Due to social distancing restrictions a private viewing was held for immediate family only. A memorial service for friends & family will be held at a later date. Memorial service dates, full obituary & more information will be available at: www.weberfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Marissa-Browne.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.