Marjorie A. Tocci, 98, of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clara (Buxton) and Robert Phanner. She was the loving wife of the late Patrick Tocci. Marjorie with her husband, formed the "Pat and Marge" duet and performed from 1948-1986. They last performed together on Jan 1, 1986 at the Phoebe Apts., Allentown. They also owned and operated the former "Casino" at 530 N. New St. Bethlehem. Marjorie directed the minstrels for 18 years at the Bethlehem Boys Club and St. Ursula Catholic Church. Marjorie was a devoted member of St. Ursula Catholic Church. She was a hard worker, working as many jobs as possible and at the same time taking care of her 7 children. Her life revolved around her family and she took great pride in caring for them. She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Greg Tocci and his wife, Mary of Bethlehem, Susan Tocci of Bethlehem, Robert Tocci of Maine, Dave Tocci and his wife, Antoinette of Easton and Joe Tocci of Lehigh Twp.; 22 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her sons, Patrick and Michael Tocci and sisters, Edna, Gladys, Lena, Ella, Viola and Romona. Services will be Private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Special Olympics P.O. Box 536 Bethlehem, PA 18016. Condolences may be offered online at: www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.
