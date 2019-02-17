Morning Call Obituaries
Marjorie Frankenfield, 93, of Hellertown, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Howard H. Frankenfield, who died December 28, 2007. She was born in Hellertown on January 27, 1926 to the late Raymond and Edith (Wambold) Seigfried. Marjorie was an Administrative Assistant at the former Lehigh Valley Guidance Clinic in Bethlehem and Allentown for 40 years until her retirement in 1985. She is a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown.SURVIVORS: Children: David L. (Patti A.) of Clemmons, NC, Karen S. of Hellertown; grandson: Kevin J. Kernersville, NC; siblings: The Rev. Richard (Eileen) Seigfried of Greensburg, Pauline (Louis) Gibson of Felton, DE, Helene Boyle of Hellertown. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Avenue, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019
