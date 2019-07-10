Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Marjorie G. Anderson Obituary
Marjorie G. Anderson, 84, of Bethlehem, PA died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in her home. Born in Lead, South Dakota she was the daughter of the late Russell W. and Mary A. (Ammons) Gilbert. She was married to Dr. David M. Anderson for 58 years until his death on May 15, 2018.

Marjorie graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs with a BA degree in Economics, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She went to work for MIT's Sloan School of Management. While in Boston she met her future husband and after marrying they settled in Bethlehem to raise their family.

Marjorie was a member of AAUW (Bethlehem Chapter) where she served as Vice President and Scholarship Chairman. She was a founding member and officer of the Kappa Alpha Theta (Lehigh Valley Alumni Chapter). She also was a Bethlehem Area Library Board member where she represented Hanover Township for over 10 years.

Marjorie will be remembered by her many friends and family as a warm, loving and generous person. She was very talented and award winning in the art of rug hooking. She was a certified teacher with the National Guild of Pearl K. McGowan Hookrafters. She taught for over 40 years and her greatest pleasure was helping others learn the art. She was a member of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists and the Hunterdon County Rug Artistans Guild.

Marjorie is survived by her children and grandchildren: David R. Anderson of Clinton, NJ, his wife Jane, their children Erik and Adam; Michael M. Anderson of Clinton, NJ, his wife Courtenay, their children John and Emma; Anne M. Penkal of Harleysville, PA, her husband Paul, their children Paul and Julia; and Stephen G. Anderson of Bethlehem, PA and dear friend Debra A. DeSanto. She is also survived by her two sisters, Thelma Gisselbrecht and M. Elizabeth Fox.

Services: A calling hour will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 11 Am to 12 Pm followed by a funeral service at 12 Pm.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl #170 Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
