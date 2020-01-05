|
|
Marjorie L. (Fanzo) Mariotti, 90, previously of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Whitehall Fellowship Manor. She was the loving wife of Ennio L. Mariotti who died in 2011. Born in Bethlehem, she was the youngest of five children born to John and Filomena (Ruggiero) Fanzo. The first in her family to graduate from college, Midge worked as an executive secretary in the Chief Engineers office at the LV Railroad before retiring in 1972. She then pursued her dream of becoming a business teacher. She taught business education courses in the Bethlehem Area SD until her retirement in 1987. Midge was always ready for a good time. She loved to dance, go to Musikfest, and travel. She was a great organizer and just a tad bossy. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Fellowship Manor and Phoebe Richland HCC for their excellent care and attention to our mother.
SURVIVORS: Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Michele Fragnito and companion George Wean; Pamela wife of Jerry Miles; four granddaughters, Angela Statile (Christopher), Nicole Cianni (Jeffrey), Lauren Hayes (Anthony), Mallory Mizculski (Matthew) and six great-grandchildren, Julia, Abigail and Ryan Statile, Andrew and Lyla Cianni and Hannah Hayes. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret Kort, Donatelle Hoey, Antoniette Gallagher and John Fanzo as well as son-in-law, Dan Fragnito.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be from 11AM-1PM on Tuesday, January 7 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a service to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to either Northeast Community Center PO Box 1463 Bethlehem, PA 18016 or Cooking Matters @ Community Action Committee of LV 1337 E. 5thSt. Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020