Marjorie M. Clarke, 95 years, of Allentown, died Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Clarke. Born in Coplay she was a daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Hopkins) Krause.Marjorie is survived by her daughter Sandra Spagnoletti; sons Gary, Terry, Randy and Barry; brother James Krause; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons Donald, Dennis, Jimmy, Michael, 1 sister and 5 brothers.Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019