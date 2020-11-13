Marjorie M. Welty, 88, of Allentown, died November 6, 2020 at Care One King James, Atlantic Highlands, N.J. She was the loving wife of the late Attorney David G. Welty. Born in Lansford, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Dancho) Petko. Marjorie was a graduate of Lansford High School and Allentown Business College. She was a member of the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, National Federation of Republican Women, Lehigh County Historical Society, and the Allentown Garden Club. She spent many years volunteering in several organizations including Heartland Hospice, Sacred Heart and Lehigh Valley Hospitals, Women's Alliance at Saint Catharine of Siena Parish and as a Committee Woman running many local campaigns. Marjorie also worked as a medical assistant for many years. But more than anything, she loved being with her family. She always looked forward to spending summer days at the beach, decorating for the holidays, baking hundreds of Christmas cookies each year, tending her garden, and enjoying a cocktail on her porch with friends and neighbors.
Survivors: Son: Michael D. Welty and his wife Sarah D. of Sea Bright, N.J., Daughters: Patricia wife of Vincent Illuzzi of Tewksbury Township, N.J. and Karen wife of Tom Kalaris of Summit, N.J. and 9 Grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown. No calling hours. Arrangements, J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena, Allentown.