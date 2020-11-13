1/1
Marjorie M. Welty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie M. Welty, 88, of Allentown, died November 6, 2020 at Care One King James, Atlantic Highlands, N.J. She was the loving wife of the late Attorney David G. Welty. Born in Lansford, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Dancho) Petko. Marjorie was a graduate of Lansford High School and Allentown Business College. She was a member of the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, National Federation of Republican Women, Lehigh County Historical Society, and the Allentown Garden Club. She spent many years volunteering in several organizations including Heartland Hospice, Sacred Heart and Lehigh Valley Hospitals, Women's Alliance at Saint Catharine of Siena Parish and as a Committee Woman running many local campaigns. Marjorie also worked as a medical assistant for many years. But more than anything, she loved being with her family. She always looked forward to spending summer days at the beach, decorating for the holidays, baking hundreds of Christmas cookies each year, tending her garden, and enjoying a cocktail on her porch with friends and neighbors.

Survivors: Son: Michael D. Welty and his wife Sarah D. of Sea Bright, N.J., Daughters: Patricia wife of Vincent Illuzzi of Tewksbury Township, N.J. and Karen wife of Tom Kalaris of Summit, N.J. and 9 Grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown. No calling hours. Arrangements, J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved