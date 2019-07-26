Morning Call Obituaries
Marjorie DeRoner
Marjorie Mae DeRoner Obituary
Marjorie Mae DeRoner, 80 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Cornerstone Living in New Tripoli. Born in Fogelsville, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Mae (Mohr) Romig. Marjorie graduated from Lehigh Carbon Community College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for ManorCare Health Services. Marjorie was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fogelsville, where she sang on the choir for many years. She was a member of the Fogelsville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, where she previously served as Secretary. Survivors: Daughters, Sharon Newton of Fleetwood, Denise Grothouse of Allentown, and Kimberly and her husband Stephen of Allentown; son, David DeRoner and wife Marianne of Gonzales, LA, sister, Marlene Hutchinson of Macungie, grandchildren, Tyler Legath, Ryan and Brad Keiser; great grandchildren, Heidi and Nathaniel Keiser; nieces and nephew. Services: 11:00 AM Monday, July 29 at St. John's U.C.C., 1027 Church St., Fogelsville, with Pastor Janet Newett officiating. Visitation, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Fogelsville Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church, PO Box 817, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
