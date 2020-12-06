Marjorie Mae Werner, 86, of State College, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Juniper Village at Brookline Skilled Care from complications brought on by Alzheimer's Disease.
Born May 5, 1934, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert and Mae Mural Wood. On April 27, 1957 in Pittsburgh, she married John Ellis Werner, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, John Preston Werner and his wife, Keira, of Bethlehem, Andrew Robert Werner and his wife, Kara, of Geneseo, NY, Jessica C. Holtzman and her husband, Scott, of Fairfax, VA, Jennifer Ann Werner and her partner, Katie Gerstle, of North Hampton, MA; one brother, Robert Wood of Rocklin, CA; eight grandchildren.
Marjorie graduated from the Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing.
When newlywed, Marjorie and John resided in Lackawanna, NY. They welcomed their first born while residing in State College but then moved shortly after to Bethlehem where they welcomed there other three children. After their children were raised, they returned to State College when John accepted a position as Director of the Ben Franklin Technology Program at Penn State University and then eventually settled into retirement.
She was a practitioner of her strong Christian faith, teaching children's Sunday School at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bethlehem. Marjorie was active in St. Paul's Methodist women's programs, community activity and the study group. She was a nurse volunteer at blood donation events and served as a volunteer hospice nurse in Bethlehem.
Marjorie loved books, she was a voracious reader and fortunately the trait was passed on to her children.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be planned for a future date.
The family would like to acknowledge the fine care she received from the staff members at both of the Juniper care facilities where Marjorie had resided.
Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Methodist Women's Group, 250 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.