1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Marjorie Ruth (Doyle) Gerhard 92, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on February 15th. Marj was of protestant faith. She was predeceased by her husband Harry H. Gerhard. They were married for 50 years. Born on August 31, 1926 in Fullerton, NE to Otho and Ruth (Kilpatrick) Doyle, Marj graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1948 with a degree in secondary education. She tought English and History in the Tecumseh, Neb. and after marrying Harry in 1949 and moving east, She taught in the Collingswood school district. She was a substitute teacher in the Cinnaminson, NJ and Parkland school districts. She worked in the offices of Miers Johnston Printing and Hughes Printing until she retired to care for Harry as his health declined. Marj was fiercely proud of her Nebraska homesteader heritage. Every summer, as if answering a siren's call, the family would pile in their Ford Galaxy 500 and drive to Neb. and Colo. for the family reunions. Upon arriving Marj would say "good to be home" and to be able to "see the sky again". Her reach down and pull yourself up by your bootstraps midwestern sensibility was an endearing and at times infuriating, ethos that she lived by. Marj was a loving and devoted wife and mother, wonderful homemaker, voracious reader and astute follower of current events and their historical context. Never a shrinking violet, Marj was opinionated and true to her Irish roots, enjoyed a good political donneybrook. Her children know when they were lucky enough to be adopted by Marj and Harry they hit the jackpot. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they bestowed upon Marj during the final months of her life. She is survived by her son Steven of Macungie and his partner Barbra Deitrick of Allentown; daughter Stacy Wytanis and her husband Henry of Orefield; grandsons Elijah and Destan Gerhard and Henry M Wytanis IV; greatgrandson Phoenix Gerhard; brother John Doyle of Denver, CO; and brother-in-law Wayne Beams of Lincoln,NE; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister Mary Ann Kelley and her husband Jim; sister Patricia Beams and sister-in-law Jean Doyle. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to The Children's Home Society of New Jersey 635 S Clinton Ave, Trenton,NJ 08611. Attn:Development Dept. CHS of NJ.org Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries