|
|
Marjorie R. Oswald, 87 years, formerly of Trexlertown, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Country Meadows in Allentown. She was the widow of Reuel G.C. Oswald. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Carrie E. (Reiff) Hartman, Sr.
She was a former member of Faith Church in Allentown for many years, where she served on numerous committees. Marjorie was an active member and past President of the Trexlertown Senior Citizens. She enjoyed baking, crafts, and collecting elephants.
Survivors: daughter, Karen J. Haines of Macungie, son, Michael J. Oswald of Trexlertown, brother, Robert Hartman, sisters, Mary Seidel and Doris Harper, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Terry Oswald, brothers, George, Jr., Richard and Harry Hartman, and sister, Andrea Hartman.
Services: 11:00 AM Friday, October 18 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019