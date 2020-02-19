|
Marjorie S. Tridico, 94, of Allentown, died Feb. 11, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Dr. William J. Tridico. Born in Verga, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Bockman) Seitz. After graduating from Ursinus College in 1946 Marjorie trained at the Mayo Clinic and worked at the Widener Memorial School in Philadelphia as a Licensed Physical Therapist until 1955. Marjorie married in 1948 and lived in Philadelphia until moving to York, PA. She then lived in Cape Cod, MA for several years before moving to Allentown. For most of her life Marjorie was a full-time homemaker who had a passion for traveling, tending to her dogs, but most of all, caring for and spending time with her family. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Lynne Tridico of Allentown; sons, William J. Tridico, Sr. of Lansford and Robert S. Tridico and wife Sylvia of Allentown; grandsons, William, Zachary and Alexander; great grandchildren, Sophie and Emma. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Marjorie's honor to paws4people.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020