On Wednesday May 15th wife, mom, granny, nurse, and volunteer Marjorie Louise (Kramer) Steward slipped the bonds of this life and joined those who have gone before her to rest in the eternal peace of the hereafter while being surrounded by her family at St. Luke's Pavilion where she had been a guest since June 2017.She was a member, deacon, faithful servant, President of the Consistory, member of the Women's Guild, and a teacher of the Young Women's Sunday School at St. John United Church of Christ, Freeland where she was active in organizing fund raisers and all church activities. A life well lived.She was a 1943 graduate of Freeland High School and a 1946 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corps, assigned to the Philadelphia Visiting Nurse Society where she worked as an RN until her marriage. Marge expanded her career at Long Island Maternity Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital – Hazleton, and the White Haven Center – 1972 until her retirement in 1985.Marge was a life member of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and a member and past President of the Public Health Nurses of Greater Hazleton and Vicinity, member Freeland Senior Citizens, and a former member of the Hazleton Senior Citizens and past president of the Board. In 1991 she was appointed an American Red Cross Nurse for her work with organizing and supporting community blood drives.Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, Lester and Rose (Heckler) Kramer, was her husband of 62 years Robert "Bob" E. Steward.Surviving are her Daughter, Susan; Son, William. Sister, Barbara Talarovich. Grandchildren; Jebadiah, Meghan, and Daniel. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Pastor Wayne Kaufman will celebrate services on Tuesday May 28 at 12:30pm in St. John's United Church of Christ 829 Washington St. Freeland.Friends may call at the church on Tuesday May 28th from 11:30 to 12:30pm.Private burial will follow in Freeland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Reformed UCC at the above address.McNulty Funeral Home 494 East Butler Dr. Freeland is in charge of arrangements. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary