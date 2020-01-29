|
Mark A. Kline, 56, of Topton, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, after a brave battle with cancer. He was the husband of Rose M. (Walter) Kline. They were married October 5, 1991. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Barbara Ann (Rauch) Kline, Bally, and the late Raymond C. Kline. Mark was a member of Huff's Union Church, Alburtis. Mark was employed on the finish line in Building A-4 for East Penn Manufacturing Company, Lyon Station, for 19 years. Mark was an avid outdoorsman who shared his love of hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren, and others. He loved spending time at his cabin in the Poconos. Mark was passionate about the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He also enjoyed racing, gardening, playing horseshoes, and camping with friends and family. Mark was famous for his camping breakfasts. Mark was a member of the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, Mertztown Rod and Gun Club, Pike Township Sportsman's Association, Lyons Fire Company, and Promised Land Sportsman's Association. In addition to his wife of 28 years, Rose, Mark is survived by his children: SMSgt Bradley J. Kline, U.S. Air Force, fiancé of Jacqueline Blacknall, Aviano Air Base, Italy and Elizabeth R. Kline, Topton; Step Children: Jeremy J., husband of Stacy (Gorland) Stanley, Perkiomenville; Ginger L. (Stanley), wife of Stephen M. Volz, Pennsburg; and Rebecca A. (Stanley), wife of William Neiman, Pottstown; four grandchildren, Nicole E. Volz, Shawn A. Volz, Jaxon M. L. Kline, and John F. Tona; sister, RaeAnne (Kline), wife of Larry Endy, Boyertown, and her children. In addition to his father, Mark was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Kline. A funeral service to celebrate Mark's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Huff's Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, with Reverend Jane M. Kropa, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private at the conveience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Mark's memory to John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, Lehigh Valley Health Network Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
