Mark A. Woodard, 54, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Janine D. (Ramos) Woodard. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Hattie (Pena) Woodard and the late Henry Harris. Mark was a graduate of Liberty High School. He was employed by Lehigh Heavy Forge as a Press Help. SURVIVORS: Mark leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Janine of 28 years and mother Hattie Pena. His two children; Nyicia Butler and Devon Ramos. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Sarah Davis, Jackie Moody, Francine Woodard and Annette Johnson, Joseph Harris, Jeffrey Harris, and Henry Harris Jr; Five grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. He was predeceased by his father Henry M. Harris and brother Tyrone Harris.SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4 P.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , LV Unit, 3893 Alder Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
