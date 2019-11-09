Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Andrew Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Andrew Lawrence Obituary
Mark Andrew Lawrence, 65, of Allentown, passed away on November 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the son of Everett and Margaret (Nickles) Lawrence. Mark was husband of Lenette A. (Snyder) Lawrence. He was a Brakeman on the Narrow Gauge at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years until retiring. Mark's CB handle was "Heinz 57".

Survivors: Wife; Daughter Tammy Ganssle and husband Stephen, Grandchildren Anthony Ganssle and Kimberly Polakovics. He was predeceased by his brother Bruce.

Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 12th, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held Monday From 7-8:30 PM and Tuesday 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -