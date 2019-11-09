|
|
Mark Andrew Lawrence, 65, of Allentown, passed away on November 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the son of Everett and Margaret (Nickles) Lawrence. Mark was husband of Lenette A. (Snyder) Lawrence. He was a Brakeman on the Narrow Gauge at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years until retiring. Mark's CB handle was "Heinz 57".
Survivors: Wife; Daughter Tammy Ganssle and husband Stephen, Grandchildren Anthony Ganssle and Kimberly Polakovics. He was predeceased by his brother Bruce.
Services: 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 12th, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held Monday From 7-8:30 PM and Tuesday 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019