Mark B. Weber, Esq., 91, of Sellersville, passed away Sun., March 10 surrounded by his loving family at The Community at Rockhill. Born May 19, 1927, he was the son of the late Edward & Hilda (Hammerstone) Weber. He was the husband of Lucille (Quaglia) Weber for the past 67 years. Mark graduated from Villanova & Rutgers Law School and had his own practice, Weber, Kracht, and Chellew Law Firm in Perkasie. He retired in 2010. He was a member of the Bucks County Bar Assn. and the PA Bar Assn. Mark was also a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Sellersville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons John of Sellersville & Mark of Quakertown; daughters Diane wife of Bill Rapp of Perkasie & Joan Lippincott also of Perkasie; sisters Rosemary wife of James Coughlin of Bethlehem & Kathleen Morgan of Hudson, FL; grandchildren: Carla Rapp-Seward, Benjamin Weber-Lippincott, and Gabrielle Pearl Lippincott. He was predeceased by brothers Vincent & Joseph and sisters Barbara Wieller & Helen Louise Flynn. Memorial Mass will be held on Fri., March 15 at 11:00am at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960. A calling period from 9:00am-10:45am will precede the service in church. Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., Quakertown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019