Mark D. Moyer went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Bethlehem. He was a member of the class of 1995 from Northwestern Lehigh High School. He was currently employed by Monarch Precast Concrete Corporation, Allentown. Mark was an avid Dolphins and Phillies fan.
Survivors: Mother, Linda L. (Horn) Moyer; father, Edwin R. Moyer; brother, Edwin F. Moyer; aunt, Barbara M. Matthias; uncle, Alfred Horn.
Services: Funeral service, 12 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 11 A.M.-12 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in Slatedale Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church or Heidelberg U.C.C., both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079.
Published in Morning Call on July 1, 2019