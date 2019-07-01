Home

Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
Mark D. Moyer Obituary
Mark D. Moyer went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Bethlehem. He was a member of the class of 1995 from Northwestern Lehigh High School. He was currently employed by Monarch Precast Concrete Corporation, Allentown. Mark was an avid Dolphins and Phillies fan.

Survivors: Mother, Linda L. (Horn) Moyer; father, Edwin R. Moyer; brother, Edwin F. Moyer; aunt, Barbara M. Matthias; uncle, Alfred Horn.

Services: Funeral service, 12 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 11 A.M.-12 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will be in Slatedale Cemetery.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church or Heidelberg U.C.C., both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079.
Published in Morning Call on July 1, 2019
