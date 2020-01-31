|
|
Mark David Evans, 65, of Alburtis, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was the husband of Dolores K. (Wenglasz) Evans. Born in Coatesville, he was the eldest son of the late Albert and Louisa (Wombacker) Evans. Mark was a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He enjoyed a successful career as an IT strategist and manager for SKF USA, Inc. of Lansdale, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Mark was an avid reader with a delightfully expansive vocabulary. He was a lover of art, history, music, travel and had the privilege of exploring many cultures across the world. A lifelong train enthusiast, Mark amassed a notable collection of model trains, each one holding a special significance in his heart. Most recently Mark was proud to have volunteered his accounting knowledge and experience as an AARP Tax Aide in Allentown. But above all these things, Mark – a self-proclaimed "stubborn Welshman" – would tell anyone he met that his greatest accomplishment was meeting and marrying his wife, Dolores, devoted love of his life.
Survivors: Wife; Children, David Evans and his wife Jennifer and Megan Ryan and her husband Neil; Step-Children, Thomas Southwell, Joanna Kosztyo and her husband Christopher, and Kristina Southwell; Grandchildren, Kalee, Sutton, Aubree, Gavin, Loretta, Devon and Tegan; Siblings, Thomas Evans and his wife Vicki, and Jean Ihrke and her husband Ted; Nieces and Nephews; and his beloved rescued beagles, Lilly and Ruben.
Services: Memorial, Noon Sunday February 9, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Sunday in the funeral home.
Contributions: May be made to S.O.S. Beagle Rescue, 814 Judith Lane, Atco, NJ 08004 or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020