Mark David Reeser, Jr., 40 of Bethlehem, passed away into the arms of the Lord on May 31, 2019. Mark was born in Bethlehem on May 11, 1979 to Mark David and Susan (Lopez) Reeser, Sr. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved cheering on the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers. He took part in fantasy basketball and football. Mark took pride in his appearance and always wore matching clothing and had a growing collection of watches and baseball hats. Mark enjoyed expressing his creativity with drawing pictures for his daughter Aleia, the artistic creativity of his own designs enabled him to create his various tattoos. Mark enjoyed going to the gym with his brother Matt. Mark enjoyed taking his daughter mini golfing and to Freefall. He was a member of St. Anne's RCC in Bethlehem and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.SURVIVORS: Parents Mark and Susan; daughter Aleia; brother Matthew J. and his wife Korinne; paternal grandparents Joseph and Sally Reeser and maternal grandmother Bernadine Lopez; aunts Susan Bowser and uncle Anthony Lopez; cousins Alyssa Lopez, Adam Bowser and Joseph and Jonathan Bowser and his faithful dog Lucy. Predeceased by uncle Rex Bowser and maternal grandfather Gilbert J. Lopez.SERVICE: Funeral Mass on Saturday June 8th at 11 AM at St. Anne's RCC 450 Washington Avenue in Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA.CONTRIBUTIONS: To the , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.