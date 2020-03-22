|
Brother Mark Douglas Brabazon, OCSB, 63, of New Tripoli, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the spouse and life-partner of Bishop Carl G. Purvenas-Smith, OSB. Born in Philadelphia, October 22, 1956, Mark was the son of the late John B. and Erma P. (Algard) Brabazon. He was a 1974 graduate of Northampton High School and 1979 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in Organic Chemistry. Mark was formerly employed as an environment scientist with Buchart – Horn before becoming an organic farmer and owner of Terrapin Station Herb Farm in York Springs. Addionally, he was a beekeeper, a massage therapist and Reiki Master. He was a member of St. Charles of Brazil Parish, Catholic Apostlic Church in North America (CACINA), in Linthicum, MD.
Survivors: In addition to his spouse, Carl; sister, Debra-Ann Brabazon, wife of Bruce M. Lang; niece, Juli-Ann Lang, all of Cadilac, MI.
Service: A celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contribution: In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020