|
|
Mark E Lichty, 60, of Allentown, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday November 29, 2019, at the home of his sister, after a short illness.
Born in Allentown on September 21, 1959, he was the son of Donald S. Lichty and the late Ellen R. (Rose) Lichty. Mark attended Penn State Lehigh Valley and graduated from Lehigh University in 1988. A former boy scout, Mark served for many years as a committee member for Troop 140 in Allentown. He worked as a bus driver for the Southern Lehigh School District for over 40 years, where he received numerous awards for service and safety.
Mark was gifted with musical talent and taught himself to play guitar and piano. He was a fan of the Carpenters and often played their music. Mark was an avid reader who especially liked Stephen King books and the annual Farmer's Almanac. He was also interested in cars, driving, and the US highway system, and would draw detailed maps with directions long before GPS. Mark will be remembered lovingly as a son, brother, and uncle who could be depended on whenever anyone needed help.
Survivors: Father, brothers Mike, Matt, and Marty, of Allentown, sister Marie Maritch and her husband Ken of Schnecksville, nieces Megan Maritch of Charleston, SC and Erin Maritch of Schnecksville, nephew Sean Maritch of Schnecksville, and cousin Craig Edelman and his wife Vee of Harrisburg. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Ellen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem. Arrangements will be handled by the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's name may be made to the Southern Lehigh HS Music Parents Booster Club, 5800 Main Street, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2019